The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned its national collation centre convening till Monday, February 27.

INEC's national chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this announcement on Sunday, February 26, in Abuja.

Mahmood said the centre will reconvene by 11 am on Monday.

So far, INEC at the national level has declared results of the presidential election in Ekiti state, Channels TV reports.

Source: Legit.ng