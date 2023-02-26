Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party has won the Kaura Federal Constituency seat in Kaura local government Area of Kaduna state.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Elijah Ella, who declared the result on Sunday, February 26, said Mathew polled 10,508 votes to defeat his closest opponent, the incumbent, Gideon Gwani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 10,508 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defeated PDP lawmaker is taking a shot at the seat for the fifth time.

The Returning Officer said Prof. Benjamin Gugong of the All Progressive Congress (APC) came third with 9,919 votes, while Simon Na’Allah of the New Nigeria Peoples Party came fourth with 5,354 votes.

He explained that a total of 36,983 voters were accredited, out of the 101,624 registered voters in the LGA.

He added that of the 36,983 accredited voters, 36,133 cast their votes.

His words:

“Mr Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner.”

Source: Legit.ng