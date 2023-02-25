There is anxiety and high-level suspicion among Nigerians at the moment over the delay in uploading of election results to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Checks by Legit.ng has revealed that in most of the polling units, voting exercises have ended, and the results have been announced by INEC's staff, yet the results are yet to be reflected on the commission's online portal.

Election results declared from a polling unit

To make matters worse, the national electoral body is yet to make an official statement as to the reason for the delay.

A screenshot of INEC's portal where no result from polling units have been uploaded (Photo: INEC)

This is fuelling unconfirmed suspicion among Nigerians, especially voters, that something wrong is going on.

However, there is no evidence to substantiate the generally bad feeling about this development amid INEC's silence.

Speaking on the worrisome issue, Yiaga Africa civil society organisation, which majors in monitoring general elections in Nigeria, said it is deeply concerned.

It said:

“Yiaga Africa is deeply concerned with the delay in uploading polling unit results for the Presidential election on the INEC Election Result Portal. As at 7pm on election day, no result was uploaded after voting & counting ended in several polling units."

