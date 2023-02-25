The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended the INEC for the BVAS innovation which has made voting easy and credible.

"I commend the process, there has been a lot of improvement judging from the past, the governor added

Governor Uzodimma disclosed this after casting his votes at his polling unit in Omuma his hometown, Imo state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma commends INEC for innovation. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

He also reassured ndi Imo of an enabling environment for a peaceful and safe electoral process in Imo State. He charged all imolites to come out en mass and exercise their franchise.

