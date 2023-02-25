The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won in the polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who endorsed Peter Obi, Tinubu’s Labour Party rival for the election.

At Unit 2, Ward 11, Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori area of Abeokuta North LG of Ogun State, Tinubu polled 56, while Obi followed with nine votes and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured seven votes, according to Daily Trust.

Out of the 693 registered voters, only 91 were accredited.

Source: Legit.ng