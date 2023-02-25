Breaking: Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu Inside Aso Rock Abuja
by Wale Akinola
Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
At PU 131, opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja, Obi polled a total of 17 votes while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured six votes and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three votes.
