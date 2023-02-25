Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Breaking: Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu Inside Aso Rock Abuja

At PU 131, opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja, Obi polled a total of 17 votes while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured six votes and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three votes.

