Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has cast his vote at his polling unit PU 005 in the Madobi local government area of Kano state.

While casting his vote at the ongoing presidential and national assembly election, the former governor of Kano state, said he was optimistic about winning the poll.

Kwankwaso at his polling unit in Kano

Kwankwaso expressed confidence in the measures put in place by INEC to ensure the success of the ongoing presidential and national assembly polls.

Kwankwaso stated this after casting his vote at Tandu Polling unit 005, in Kwankwaso town, Madobi LGA, Kano state.

He also expressed optimism that he will emerge winner of the presidential poll.

