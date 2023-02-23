Electorates have been urged to resist being induced with money and gifts from politicians during the elections

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this call recently

He also revealed that the anti-graft agency has intelligence on politicians plotting to buy votes

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has exposed the secret plot of politicians stockpiling old naira notes to induce voters on election day.

Bawa revealed this during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday on its exclusive program, The 2023 Verdict.

EFCC boss Abdulrasheed Bawa urged electorates to shun being induced with money and gifts during the general elections. Photo: EFCC

He said:

“We have intel that a lot of people have bought some items that they want [to use] to buy votes in kind not in cash. Some of these things are out there.

“Politicians are also Nigerians. We too have a way of doing our own things. We have our own experiences in this as well.”

Nigerians must work with EFCC during polls

Bawa urged electorates and citizens to work closely with the EFCC as it will aid their efforts in clamping down on voter-inducement perpetrators.

The anti-graft agency boss also revealed that Nigeria is at a critical stage, and it is now within their power to vote for their preferred choice of a candidate that will lead the nation on the right path to greatness.

While reacting to the anti-graft agency's challenges in combating vote-buying, Bawa noted that vote-buying remains a big problem and should be tamed before it escalates beyond control.

He said:

“I think the hurdle is if Nigerians are not buying into what we are doing. I think that is the biggest hurdle.

“Once we are united on that front because the office of the citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the most powerful office in this country."

