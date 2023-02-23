Barely 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections across the country, a Labour Party chieftain has dumped the party for the All progressives Congress

Umar Mustapha, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Adamawa State has dumped the party to throw his support for Bola Tinubu, the 2023 flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress.

The Punch reports that Mustapha dumped the Labour Party alongside his teeming supporters on Thursday, February 23, - barely 48 hours before the election.

Mustapha's action comes days after the gubernatorial candidate had ditched his support for Peter Obi and collapsed his Labour Party's structure in Adamawa state.

Announcing his total support for Tinubu, the former LP's governorship candidate said he has discovered that those who led the Labour party in Adamawa state are as bad as the system he wanted to see changed.

Popularly known in the state as Otumba, the former LP's governorship candidate said he reached his decision after it became clear to him that the party in the state will get nowhere.

According to him, his decision was based on the manner in which the Adamawa state's chapter of the Labour Party was set up.

2023 poll: Terror awaits Obi as LP guber, House of Reps, senatorial candidates in northern state boycott rally

The Labour Party in Adamawa is facing a serious crisis threatening to reduce its chance of victory in the coming poll.

Proof of this is the absence of most of the candidates of the LP during Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally held in Yola on Tuesday, January 31.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the party in Adamawa, Umar Mustapha Madawaki, claimed that he and others are being schemed out of the LP's affairs in the state.

3 days to 2023 election, Nigeria Labour Congress scatters everywhere, tells workers who to vote

Workers all over Nigeria have been urged to ensure they vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

This call was made by workers across the country by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The NLC also urged civil society organisations, workers and students to take all necessary steps to safeguard their votes at the poll.

Source: Legit.ng