The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has been called out by Shina Balogun, an ally of PDP's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar for welcoming the presidential bannerman of the APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ibadan and failing to do the same for his own principal.

Balogun vented his displeasure over Governor Makinde's actions via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 17.

Governor Seyi Makinde who failed to host his principal Atiku Abubkar in Oyo state hosted Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC on Thursday, Feb 16. Photo: Governor Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

According to his tweet, he describes Governor Makinde's action as an anti-party behaviour that would come with huge consequences.

He tweet reads:

"Few Weeks ago, Our Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar went to Campaign in Ibadan and Engr Seyi Makinde REFUSED to meet with him but today he HOSTED Tinubu and his Gang in his Office and also Endorsed him for President."

"This is against the Constitution of @OfficialPDPNig. There will surely be Consequences for this Anti Party Activity."

Recall that Atiku Abubakar visited Ibadan for his campaign rally but Governor Makinde was absent at the event and did not host the former Vice President at the state house.

Governor Makinde is one of the core members of the PDP G-5 governors who have vehemently called for the restructuring of the leadership hierarchy of the party in the build-up to the general elections.

The governor and his G-5 cohort demands the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party based on the premise that the party cannot have its leadership and presidential candidate from the same region.

