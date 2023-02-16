Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has claimed that some politicians in PDP, SDP, and Labour Party are willing to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the coming election

SWAGA's convener, Oyetunde Ojo, revealed this during a strategic meeting in Ekiti on Thursday, February 16

Ojo revealed that among non-APC chieftains who are supporting Tinubu are Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni

Ekiti - Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni have been named among some political heavyweights in the southwest who are solidly standing behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

This was made known on Thursday, February 16, by the convener of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Oyetunde Ojo, The Nation reports.

SWAGA is of the opinion that politicians in the southwest will declare their support for Tinubu soon (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Speaking in Ekiti during a strategic meeting with SWAGA members across the 16 local government areas of the state, Ojo, who refused to mention more names said very soon leaders across political parties would openly identify with Tinubu.

He disclosed that southwest leaders have been working behind the scene to ensure Tinubu's eventual victory.

Revealing further, SWAGA's convener claimed that leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Labour Party, and Social Democratic Party have approached SWAGA’s leadership to express their willingness to work for Tinubu.

His words:

“To be honest, Asiwaju Tinubu will win the coming election. This is a man that is loved by the masses, traders, market women as well as traditional rulers. He is equally well-received by opposition parties.

“Let me take former governor Ayodele Fayose for example. He is in the PDP but he has been saying he wants Tinubu as president. And I can even tell you that Asiwaju Segun Oni is in SDP but deep in his mind can’t vote against Tinubu.

“It’s not anti-party. It’s a personal issue and relationship they have with Tinubu. Governor Fayose has been saying it even though governor Oni is a bit quiet about it but I know in his mind he can’t work against Tinubu."

