The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Supreme Court to write to the Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission following the leadership tussle wrecking the party.

In a statement by APGA's national vice chairman, Southwest, Lateef Ogidan, said it is important for the apex court to officially communicate to the Inspector General of Police and INEC its stance concerning a letter addressed to the electoral commission by the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello.

APGA has urged the Supreme Court to take action to quell the crisis rocking the party's leadership.

Source: Facebook

Trouble started after the national chairman of the party, Edozie Njoku had written to the Supreme Court raising an error by the court in one of its judgements which listed Victor Oye as APGA's chairman rather than Njoku.

Referring to the suit with a number, JDU/022/2021 at Jigawa, Njoku addressed the court while relying on Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court to advance his case.

Following his letter, the Supreme Court on May 9, 2022, saw merit in his claim and amended the Judgment by removing Victor Oye’s name and replacing it with Njoku’s name.

Furthermore, the lead judgement following the amendment by the court read:

"It needs to be stated at this point that the dispute being who should be the Acting National Chairman of the 1st Respondent APGA and whether the Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku was validly replaced are within the confines of the internal affair of the 1st Respondent which is not justiciable."

In a swift move, Njoku wrote to INEC calling their attention to the decision of the apex court and the commission requested the Enrolment Order of the amended Judgment.

However, in a twist of fate, Ogidan said from July 15, 2022, to date, INEC has not officially responded to any of the letters written to them seeking to recognize Njoku based on the amended judgment.

He said:

"By July 19, 2022, the Police invited Chief Edozie Njoku via a letter with Reference No. CR.3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/T.2/VOL260/11 to the FCID signed by DCP Garba Ahmed (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Admin)."

The same goes with the police, as Ogidan lamented.

He said:

"Despite Hon Justice Odili’s amended Judgment, in November, 2022, the Police filed criminal charges against Njoku in (Charge No: CR/12/2022) at the FCT Court 40 Bwari presided over by Justice Mohammed Madugu. A Bench Warrant of arrest was slammed on Njoku.

"However, it was vacated and he was sent to Suleja prison for two days. Afterwards, he was also granted bail on self-recognition."

He further added that to settle the confusion, which the August 1, 2022 letter of the chief registrar has created, the Supreme Court must send an official correspondent to both the police IGP and the chairman of INEC.

Ogidan noted that retracting Bello's letter will rest the matter in Suit No: SC/CV/687/2021 permanently.

