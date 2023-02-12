More controversy has begun to ensue after Senator Ahmad Lawan's victory at the Supreme Court

Hundreds of supporters trooped out to welcome him during his homecoming in his constituency in Yobe North senatorial district

However, the same cannot be said for Governor Mai Mala Buni, who was attacked with stones and other objects by supporters of the Senate President

An emerging report has confirmed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Yobe state went wild after Governor Mai Mala Buni was attacked with stones and other harmful objects.

It was gathered that loyalists of Senate President Ahmad Lawan attacked the governor during the event staged in honour of his victory at the Supreme Court last week, where he was declared the APC authentic candidate for the Yobe North senatorial district.

Senate President, Ahmada Lawan and Governor Mai Mala Buni being welcomed at the Yobe state rally by hundreds of APC supporters. Photo: Tope Brown

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the governor was attacked while he mounted the podium to deliver his speech.

While delivering his speech, loyalists of the Senate President began to stone him with objects and chanted in the Hausa language, “bwamayi bwamayi bwamaso,” which implies we don’t want you”.

Legit.ng gathered that the gruesome attack on Governor Buni was because he allegedly backed the candidacy of the Senate President’s rival, Bashir Machina, who won the APC primary election before his mandate was stripped at the Supreme Court.

How it happened

Further information made available revealed that the supporters of the Senate President did not stop to instigate chaos and assault on the governor until the ceremony forcefully came to an abrupt end.

Governor Buni was immediately whisked away from the venue by security operatives among the hundreds of supporters of the Senate President who were present at the rally.

Meanwhile, before the unfortunate incident at the venue, supporters of Senator Lawan screamed with excitement as the Senate President mounted the podium to deliver his appreciation speech to his constituents.

Senator Lawan via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng thanked his supporters for trooping out in their numbers to give him a resounding homecoming.

His tweet reads:

"Earlier today, in the company of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mal Buni, I arrived Gashua, my hometown to the cheerful reception of the people of my constituency for the flag-off of the Yobe State All Progressives Congress, Zone C campaign Rally."

