The supreme court has cautioned its critics on its verdicts on the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; and the senate president, Ahmed Lawan.

The duo did not participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries in their constituencies as they went to contest for their party's presidential tickets but they were declared as the authentic candidate of the party at the supreme court, Daily Trust reported.

The supreme court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Akpabio and Lawan as APC candidates for their senatorial candidates for the February 25 election.

One of the critics of the verdicts is Faroq Kperogi, a Nigerian professor based in the United States and social commentator.

But in a statement by Festus Akande, the director of press and information of the apex court, it condemned the criticism that it described as "unwarranted attacks on judicial officers".

The statement alleged that Kperogi's attack on the judgments was to please his unnamed paymasters.

The statement reads in part:

“In an ineptly scripted toxic article, one Farooq Adamu Kperogi, who described himself as a Nigerian-American Professor, decided to plunge into an abysmal pit of irredeemable ignorance by venting convoluted anger on Supreme Court Justices with a view to pleasing his paymasters."

Akande noted that the judges are not political officers neither are they, politicians, thus, the public should be cautious in the manner they address them.

