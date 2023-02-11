Kwara, Ilorin - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kwara Central, Mallam Salihu Mustapha has bagged a major endorsement ahead of the legislative polls on Saturday, February 25.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25 through his media aide Gidado Shuaib.

Mallam Saliu Mustapha (middle) with leaders of the Igbo community in Kwara Central senatorial district. Photo: Gidado Shuaib

According to the statement, the Igbo community in the Kwara Central senatorial district pledged their support and absolute allegiance to the senatorial candidacy of Mallam Mustapha.

They made this declaration to the APC chieftain during his courtesy visit to the Igbo Peoples Social Club event.

Chief Anthony Anyadora, the Ifeonyegabu of Ihiala, who chaired the gathering, revealed that Mallam Mustapha has been of immense benefit to both the indigenes and non-indigenes of Kwara.

He said:

"We are sure of your success due to your contribution to the Igbo community. Igbo people are looking forward to seeing you in a bigger office not just senate.

"You’ve our support everyday anytime, be assured that Igbos are with you at all times, the only thing we are demanding now is that you should continue to keep your relationship stronger with the people.

"We are glad you want to identify with us. Igbos are the most populous indigenes in Kwara after Yoruba people and 90 per cent of Igbos are in Ilorin west."

Meanwhile, Mallam Mustapha in his remark pledged that he will remain true and committed to the activities and concerns of the Igbo residents in the senatorial district if elected at the forthcoming polls.

The Turaki of Illorin said:

"The Igbo community has been of great impact not just to our state, but to the country at large.

"I want to promise you all that I would never take anyone for granted and I won't betray the trust you have for me.

"Let's make a change together. Nigeria can be a better place for us and that's why I would be needing your full support and I want to assure you that you would never regret casting your vote for me," said the Kwara Central APC Senatorial Candidate."

