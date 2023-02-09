A man who fell victim to fraud decided to climb a telecommunication mast after visiting his bank

The man claims that over N500,000 disappeared from his account a few minutes after receiving an alert

He was rescued by men from the fire service after intense persuasion and promises to help him with recovering the money

A 27-year-old man has been rescued by the Kano state fire service on top of a telecommunication mast.

Reports have it that the yet-to-be-identified man climbed the mast in protest of missing N5000,000 in his account

BBC quoted one Saminu Yusuf of the Fire Service, as saying that the man had planned to end his own life after N500,000 disappeared from his account.

Fire service came to the rescue Photo credit: Premium times

Source: Facebook

According to him, he had received a credit alert of N500,000, but getting to the bank, the money was not in the account again.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yusuf explained:

"We received a call that someone climed that ARTV antenna, we quickly race down and convinced him to come down after numerous persuation.

"Fortunately, he complied and came down without harm before we turned him over to the police.

"The man said that the money that was vanishing from his account did not belong to him, and he was unsure what to do."

Nigerians react

@SemiNigerian wrote:

"We all no the bank, it its hightime banks fixed thier security issues, people are losing thier lives and money ."

@chuksmadi also said:

"This is unfortunate, it is either it was a fake alert or the bank must be held responsible for the money."

Naira supreme court judgment

Meanwhile, in another report, there appears to be relatively quiet in the last few hours following the Supreme Court's decision to postpone the ban on new naira notes.

The old naira notes of 1000, 500, and 200 were expected to stop being legal tender on Friday, February 10, 2023.

However, the supreme court rule that the old naira notes continue to be legal tender until it reached a decision on a case brought before it by three state governments, Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara

The hearing of the case is scheduled for Wednesday, 15 February 2023 five days after the CBN deadline for old naira notes.

USSD code to block bank account when ATM card, or phone is stolen

With the CBN forging ahead with its plan to ensure that Nigeria becomes a cashless society, it is important customers are security conscious.

Nigerians will have to open a bank account and also get an ATM card or use their phones for transactions.

As more Nigerians become banked, it is expected that electronic fraud will increase, Legit.ng has provided a list of USSD codes to quick block accounts.

Source: Legit.ng