Anambra state - No fewer than 10 political parties in Anambra state have collapsed their structures in support of the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Professor Obiora Okonkwo, the director-general of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee made this known to newsmen at the campaign committee's headquarters in Awka, on Friday, February 3, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ten political parties declare support for PDP's Atiku Abubakar in Peter Obi's home state. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Okonkwo, the 10 opposition political parties collapsed their structures in support of Atiku because they knew that PDP will win the state.

Anambra state is believed to be the stronghold of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Hardship in Nigeria will disappear if Atiku wins

Speaking further, Okonkwo said the campaign committee was assured that the present hardships that Nigerians are facing will become history in the first week of Atiku Abubakar being president.

He said the former vice president will put in place people-oriented policies and governance if he becomes president.

2023 general elections: What Atiku will do for Nnamdi Kanu if elected president, Okonkwo reveals

In another report, the director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Atiku/Okowa in Anambra state, Professor Okonkwo, said Atiku will grant the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, unconditional release if he emerges president.

Okonkwo said the PDP presidential candidate will rely on the Court of Appeal's judgement to release the Biafra agitator.

According to the Anambra PDP chieftain, the appellate court was very explicit that Kanu should be a free man and no court can try him for the alleged offence.

Source: Legit.ng