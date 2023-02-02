A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and ex-Army chief, Tukur Buratai said the war against Boko Haram has been won

He said the military under the wings of President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to force 100,000 terrorists to surrender their arms

The Borno-born politician said 20,000 persons in the den of Boko Haram terrorists were rescued by the military within this periods

The former chief of Army Staff Tukur Yusufu Buratai says President Muhammadu Buhari has won the war against insurgents in Nigeria.

Buratai stated this in a recent interview whose excerpt was made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 1.

The former COAS, Tukur Buratai was conferred a national honour by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as a military accolade for his outstanding service to the military. Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

According to the former Army chief, at least 100,000 insurgents have surrendered to the Nigerian Armed Forces since 2015 and internally displaced persons taking refuge in various camps have now returned to their homes.

He said:

"It is expedient to mention here that internally displaced persons taking refuge in various camps in the city of Maiduguri have now been moved back to their home towns: Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kukawa and Dikwa, just to name a few."

The ex-Army chief now a politician disclosed that over 20,000 hostages have been rescued due to the successful operations of the Nigerian Military in the Northeast.

When asked how the military was able to achieve such a milestone, he simply said:

"The people of the North-East realized that the president was passionate about restoring peace and stability to Borno State and the entire North-East region of the country."

He, however, slammed critics who think the Nigerian Military is not doing enough to restore peace in the country.

Buratai said such persons do not see anything good in the country.

He said:

"The Nigerian military has subdued the insurgents, terrorists and jihadists; the northeast region is now calm and very stable.

"All the local government area councils that were hitherto under the control of Boko Haram have been reclaimed and people displaced from these areas have since gone back to their localities."

Buratai speaks on 2023 polls, reels out security advisory

When asked to give his take on the forthcoming general elections, Buratai stated that he is certain that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deliver Nigeria's best election in over two decades.

Buratai who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) urged electorates to troop out in their numbers and exercise their civic responsibilities.

He further stated that electorates can vote for whomever they deem fit but urged electorates that a vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential bannerman of the APC would be the right decision.

Buratai said:

"We are working round the clock to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the election.

"I encourage you to vote for your choice, but if you want to hear my opinion, I would say vote for the APC."

He, however, urged electorates to shun violence and stand firm to protect their votes at every polling unit.

The APC chieftain advised that Nigerians must not be allowed to be used as a tool of destruction by politicians, rather they should allow the democratic process to work as it should.

Similarly, he urged the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical during the course of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

"They must stick to their constitutional role and remain apolitical. I understand that the military may be called in to assist the civil police at some point, but only when things are about to get out of hand."

Reaction as President Buhari presents Buratai special recognition gong

In another development, the ex-army chief Lt Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (CFR) has yet again bagged another national honour to his shelf.

He was recognised by the Nigerian Army for his service to the nation and was awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Social analyst and media mogul Dr Abubakar Sani Muhammadu described the recognition of Buratai as a well-deserved honour.

COAS conference: Prominent Osun monarch urges more support for Military

Meanwhile, the Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude, Tegbosun III also hailed the recognition.

He, however, (the monarch) urged Nigerians to help join hands in eradicating the menace.

The monarch stated this at the chief of army staff (COA)conference in Sokoto state.

