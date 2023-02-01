A former PDP national chairman, Haliru Bello, is said to be suffering from paralysis in the United States of America

Bello's lawyer told a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja that the diagnosis came after his client lost his son

Paralysis is a medical condition where the muscles of a certain body part lose sensation and its functions

FCT, Abuja - Duncan Oluohu, the lawyer of Haliru Bello, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, says his client has suffered paralysis and cannot walk.

Oluohu told a federal high court in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, that the notable politician suffered a stroke following the death of his son, Abba.

The Cable quoted him as saying:

“He is currently paralysed and can’t walk. That is why he is not in court today.”

Abba, who was the PDP candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency of Kebbi state, died on Friday, January 6.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arraigned Abba in 2016 alongside his father and a firm on a four-count charge of alleged N300 million fraud.

Ahmed Mohammed, the presiding judge, adjourned the case till Tuesday, March 28 for continuation.

How Abba Bello died after US trip

Channels Television reports that Abba died after returning from the United States where he went to check on his father, who has been sick for a while.

Before his death, Abba won the PDP ticket for the House of Reps position at a primary election held in May 2022.

