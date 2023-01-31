The Campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Bauchi State, Alhaji Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Bawu, who defected to the PDP with other officials of the party in the Northeast, blamed the lack of LP structure at the State, local and ward levels for the decision, The Nation reported.

“The LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region," he said.

Announcing his defection to reporters in Bauchi, the capital on Tuesday, he said:

“We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election.’’

