Abuja, National Assembly - Amid calls for his arrest, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is said to be at the complex of the National Assembly to answer questions on the new naira note policy.

Emefiele is to be grilled by members of the House's ad-hoc committee responsible for investigating the new cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Emefiele who was sighted at the National Assembly complex was accompanied by some management staff of the apex bank

Based on the CBN governor's appearance in the House, the red chamber is expected to reverse its resolution to issue a warrant of arrest through the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba.

Emefiele in fresh trouble as House of Reps threatens warrant of arrest on him

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila had threatened to invoke the provisions of section 89(D) of the 1999 constitution to compel the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to appear before the House.

Section 89 gives the parliament power to issue a warrant of arrest on anybody who refuses to honour an invitation from them.

Emefiele states why naira is falling, says national card to commence January

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has blamed the number of Nigerian students seeking foreign education for the depletion of the foreign reserves.

The official foreign exchange received from crude oil sales into Nigeria’s reserves has depleted steadily from over $3 billion monthly in 2014 to zero dollars in 2022, according to Emefiele.

Nigerian students seeking visas overseas increase

He stated this at the 57th annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The CBN boss noted that the Nigerian foreign exchange market is in the middle of a severe crisis, putting pressure on the reserves and suppressing the value of the naira.

