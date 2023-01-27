The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Adamawa state, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, is dead

Maina, according to a statement by the NRM, died on Wednesday, January 25 after a brief illness in Abuja

Recall that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, was also confirmed dead on the same day in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Aliyu Maina, the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Adamawa state, has died a few weeks before the 2023 general election.

A report by The Punch indicates that Maina's death was confirmed on Thursday, January 26.

Alhaji Aliyu Maina, the NRM governorship candidate in Adamawa state died in Abuja after a brief illness. Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP (photo modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Olusola Afuye, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said Maina died at his residence in Abuja after a brief illness.

Alhaji Aliyu Maina: NRM governorship candidate in Adamawa buried

The statement by the NRM spokesman further indicates that Maina has been buried according to Muslim rite.

The NRM prayed to God to protect the deceased's family and all his loved ones.

The party also urged Maina's business and political associates to show his family love and care during the mourning period.

It added that further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations with the deceased's immediate family and his political family.

Prof. Uchenna Ikonne: PDP governorship candidate in Abia dies

In a similar development, Professor Uchenna Ikonne, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia state, has died.

His son, Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, announced the death of the PDP candidate in a statement on Wednesday, January 25.

According to the son, the professor died at the national hospital in Abuja at about 4am, after a brief illness.

2023 elections: INEC reveals what PDP must do following death of Abia governorship candidate

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed the PDP in Abia state to conduct a fresh governorship primary election in the next 14 days to replace its governorship candidate, Professor Ikonne.

The electoral commission gave the directive following the death of Professor Ikonne on Wednesday, January 25. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner on Voter Education and Publicity, said the directive was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2022,

Legit.ng notes that the INEC's directive will also apply to the NRM.

