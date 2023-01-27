Governor Nyesom Wike and his G-5 crew have been offered an open arm to join the campaign train of Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the APC

The Rivers state APC PCC made this offer to Gov Wike stating that it will be a plus to the state

Meanwhile, members of the Rivers state APC PCC have accused its guber candidate, Tonye Cole of not supporting Tinubu

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 governors have been urged to back the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

This appeal was made by the members of the Rivers state chapter of the APC presidential campaign council ahead of next month's presidential polls.

Governor Wike is a strong critic of the APC and he is currently at war with the leadership of his political party.

During a press briefing with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state APC PCC said there is a need for the G-5 governors to throw in their weight behind the presidential bid of Tinubu as it will help reflect and replicate the milestone the APC chieftain achieved in Lagos state.

Rivers APC crisis: PCC members call for truce between aggrieved members

In another development, the Rives state APC PCC also issued a serious allegation against its gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole.

The council questioned the loyalty of Mr Cole to the presidential campaign of Tinubu in the state.

A member of the APC PCC, Chief Tony Okocha said there is a need for the Rivers state chapter of the APC to settle the ongoing disputes that have derailed the unity of the party with less than five weeks to the general elections.

As reported by Daily Independent, Okocha said:

“We request that the leader­ship of APC and PCC in Rivers State should vigorously cam­paign for Asiwaju Tinubu or leave the scene for those who are willingly ready to do so.

“The leadership of APC and PCC in Rivers State should not discriminate against those who are ready and willing to work for the Asiwaju/Shettima presi­dency whether they are full-fledged members of the party or not."

Wike reveals what will make Atiku lose 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has alleged the plot by Atiku's camp to punish him if the PDP presidential candidate wins.

The Rivers state governor, however, said the plot would fail because Atiku will be defeated in the forthcoming poll.

Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors said this at the PDP's campaign rally on Wednesday, January 25, in Mogho Town.

