NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been asked to drop his presidential bid for his northern counterpart, Atiku Abubakar

According to a northern group, major stakeholders in the country are solidly behind Atiku’s presidency and are working to ensure the former VP emerges victorious in next month’s poll

Meanwhile, the NNPP earlier experienced a major shakeup ion its party as 700,000 members defected to the PDP in Bauchi state and urged Kwankwaso to join them

The Northern Liberal Democratic Movement (NLDM) has called on the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to step down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the group, the mood and opinion of stakeholders in the country is in favour of Atiku who was in a better position to win the contest irrespective of Kano’s decision, THISDAY reported.

Northern group asks Kwankwaso to drop his ambition for Atiku, gives reason

In a statement its national secretary, Balarabe Bello released in Abuja on Saturday, January 21, the group said apart from the mood of the people of the region, there was a current reality prompting many chieftains and members of the NNPP to dump the party for the PDP across the region in anticipation of a likely Atiku victory in February, Vanguard report added.

The NNPP had lost its chieftains to the PDP with the recent being its deputy governorship candidates in Niger and Yobe States as well as its State Chairman in Kaduna and Zonal Secretary in the North-east, who defected with scores of their supporters.

NNPP reacts

In a swift reaction, however, the national chairman of NNPP, Prof Alkali Rufai said the presidential candidate “is in the race to win as Kwakwanso is the candidate with the reach, experience and structure to win the February election.

“NNPP will shock PDP in the north as the youths are waiting on it to reinvigorate the country. Those who depend on religion and ethnicity in the forthcoming presidential election will be disappointed,” Rufai noted.

Chatham House: Kwankwaso finally opens up on plan to step down, gives 1 condition

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said he is ready to drop his 2023 presidential ambition if he finds a better candidate in the race.

Kwankwaso, who is a 2-term governor of Kano state disclosed this while speaking on his political credentials at the Chatham House on Wednesday, January 18.

The Chatham House is a research institute that is also called the British Royal Institute of International Affairs.

