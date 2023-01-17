Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state is reportedly suffering from an undisclosed illness

This revelation was brought to the fore when his wife Betty Akeredolu was involved in an outburst with the governor's female aide Bunmi Ademosu

In a leaked WhatsApp audio, the governor's wife lashed out Ms Ademosu for meddling in the health affairs of her husband

Ondo, Akure - An emerging report has confirmed a very controversial incident in the corridors of the Ondo state seat of power.

It was gathered that a leaked audio recording of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's wife, Betty surfaced on social where it was heard that she lashed out at Bunmi Ademosu, a female aide to her husband.

As gathered in the leaked audio, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is currently suffering from an undisclosed ailment. Photo: Betty Akeredolu

As reported by Premium Times, Betty lashed out at Bunmi for meddling in the affairs of her husband's health.

Bunmi who is Governor Akeredolu's special adviser on public and inter-governmental affairs was cut in the heat of controversy when the governor's wife alleged that she snuck in concoctions for the treatment of her husband's undisclosed illness.

This audio record was said to have been leaked on a WhatsApp group.

The governor's wife said:

“I have a message for Ademosu. I don’t have her number, and I don’t think she is worthy of me having her number.

“I want this woman to stay away from my husband. Stop sneaking in concoctions. According to her, they are from her pastors, her fake pastors, to give my husband to drink. We rely on medical care, we rely on western style of medical care and Aketi will get well.”

Akeredolu's wife reveals more allegations

Further allegations from the governor's wife as gathered from the leaked audio revealed that Bunmi was plotting to become the deputy governor of her husband should he fall short of completing his tenure due to illness.

She said:

“What has triggered this very message is her recent meetings to become the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“Look at you, what have you got upstairs to be the Deputy Governor of Ondo State? Yeah, peradventure anything happens to Aketi, Lucky takes over, it is a constitutional thing. But for you to be scheming, is evil.

“And look, you’re dealing with an Igbo woman. In this kind of situation, I will deal with you mercilessly. You will never forget in your life.”

