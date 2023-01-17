Governor Nyesom Wike is beaming with confidence ahead of the much-anticipated general elections next months

The pragmatic Rivers state governor at the flag-off of the local government rally said the election will be crucial to the state

He urged electorates to back the party and troop out in their numbers and cast their vote for the PDP

Rivers, Ndoni - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has revealed that the outcome of the forthcoming 2023 general elections will remain the same just like in 2015 and 2019 respectively in the state.

As reported by PM News, the pragmatic governor stated this during the flag-off of the local government rally of the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Monday, January 16 at the Felix Obuah Pavilion, Omoku Town in Ogba-Egbema- Ndoni Local Government area.

Governor Nyesom Wike appealed to electorates in Rivers state to troop out in their numbers and vote for the PDP in order to maintain its dominance. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Wike during his speech at the rally said electorates must troop out in their numbers to back the party in ousting the enemies of the state.

He said:

“That is how you know those who hate Rivers State, that is how you know those who love us. If you hate Rivers State, we will not give you our vote. We will only give our vote to those who love Rivers state.

“You have to listen to your leaders through the DG (director general) of the campaign. They will come back to you, sit you down and tell you where we are heading.

“It is a fight to finish. Do not be afraid. We are going to win at the end of the day. You know that we have always won. We will continue to win."

2023: Don't listen to opposition candidate - Gov Wike

He further urged electorates to perform their civic responsibilities by trooping out in mass to vote on the day of the election in order for the party to retain and maintain its dominance in all strata of the elections.

Governor Wike said:

“We have never failed in anything we have told you. Success has always been with us. God has been with us. This time is not going to be different. God will continue to lead us.”

The leader of the PDP G-5 governors appealed to electorates and party members to listen to their leaders and candidates and not to listen to the opposition party coming to lobby for their votes.

