Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is depending on the masses for victory in the upcoming election

This was revealed on Friday, January 6, by the spokesman of the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, Yinusa Tanko

Tanko noted that Obi is the best candidate among those contesting the presidential seat which is why Nigerians are funding his campaigns

The Labour Party's campaign organisation has spoken about the strategy Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, will be relying on for victory in the coming election.

Yinusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, on Friday, January 6, revealed that Obi is relying on the public across Nigeria to win the presidential election, Vanguard reports.

Obi is relying on the Nigerian masses for victory in the coming election (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

Tanko explained that the structure the party and its flagbearer are talking about is the youths, artisans, NLC, TUC, pensioners, the common Nigerian hoping for good governance for years, and the oppressed masses.

He added that the party has galvanized these structures ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking further, Tanko boasted that of all the frontline candidates, Obi is the best which is why he is not trying to buy votes of the electorate.

In fact, Tanko claimed that Obi's campaigns are being funded by youths and citizens who have a natural love for him.

His words:

“Out of all the presidential contestants, Nigerians trust only Obi, he is the only candidate that is not buying votes, you could see the love expressed by youths and Nigerians who are spending their resources for his campaign.

“Obi has capacity, character, consistency, compassion, and commitment to nationhood. He has been able to make a mantra from consumption to production. He is the only governor that left 75 billion in confers of state government.

“We are taking the centre of the city of Osogbo at Freedom park for Obi’s campaign. Peter Obi’s support group are in large numbers in Osun state and over 71 percent of Nigerian youths are behind him.”

2023 presidency: Prophesy about Peter Obi of Labour Party released

In what many supporters of Peter Obi of the Labour Party saw as a good omen, Prophet Joshua Iginla, the shepherd in charge of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, called on the candidate to work on his security.

He stated this in the 2023 prophecies he rolled out for the public.

In the “prophetic release” Iginla also said that the Labour Party should not be underestimated.

Source: Legit.ng