President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to stay very far away from Aso Rock Villa after he leaves office in 2023

Nigeria's number one citizen said on Sunday, December 25, that he will be in Daura, Katsina state after his second term expires

Buhari said he will do this to make sure no one at all creates problems for him, adding that he will be safe in his hometown

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is getting ready to leave Aso Rock while preparations for the 2023 general elections are on.

On Sunday, December 25, the president noted that after his tenure ends in 2023, he will stay far from Aso Rock Villa.

Buhari said he will be far from Abuja after his tenure ends to avoid problems (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Buhari said this when he hosted Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents who paid him a visit at the villa on Christmas homage.

He explained that his reason for deciding to avoid Abuja is to make sure no one creates more problems for him.

Speaking further, Buhari said after he leaves office, he will be in Daura (Katsina) where he will be safe in spite of technology.

His words:

“Thank you very much for taking the time to come and visit me and I congratulate you on this great day (Christmas).

“I have promised a lot of my colleagues that I will try and be as far away as possible from Abuja when I leave office so that nobody can create any problem for me anymore.

“I will be in Daura, which is on the border with the Niger Republic, and I think in spite of technology, I will be safe enough there.”

"Why I'll not miss Aso Rock Much", President Buhari reveals

President Muhammadu Buhari had explained why he will not miss Aso Rock Villa very much when he leaves office in 2023.

During a documentary produced to commemorate his 80th birthday on Friday, December 24, President Buhari said he will not miss the presidential villa because of the many harassments from various sections of the polity, apart from claims that he is not delivering on his campaign promises.

The president said:

“Because I’m being harassed that my efforts to make the country better is not good enough and not appreciated by some people..."

