The move by a former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba challenging Bola Tinubu's nomination as the ruling Party's 2023 presidential candidate has been rejected

The suit by Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was rejected by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, December 23

According to the judge over the matter, the suit was filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, December 23, dismissed a suit by former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking the nullification of the nomination of Bola Tinubu as the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In its judgement delivered by Justice Zainab Abubakar, the court held that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The suit against Bola Tinubu's nomination as APC's presidential candidate has been rejected by a court. Photo: Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, APC

Abubakar also stated that it was statute-barred to have the suit filed outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

In the judgment with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1114/2022, Tinubu, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as the first, second and third defendants.

This is the second time the Federal High Court would be dismissing the former minister's suit against Tinubu’s nomination as the ruling party's 2023 presidential candidate.

