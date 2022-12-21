The chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, was sacked from office by a Federal High Court in Abuja

The judgment was read out by the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, during a proceeding on Tuesday, December 20

Going by the court's order on Tuesday, the ADC is to conduct a fresh convention for the position of the national chairman and members of the NWC

The Federal High Court has removed the chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu, and the party's executives from office.

Nwosu was sent packing by court order on Tuesday, December 20, during a proceeding presided over by Justice Binta Nyako.

Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu has been stripped of the power to extend his tenure (Photo: Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu)

Source: Facebook

Added to this, the court barred Nwosu from extending his tenure of office following its expiration according to the provision of the ADC's constitution, This Day reports.

Even more, the court declared as null and void all actions taken by the party's executives from August 21 to date.

The verdict came on the heels of an application filed by Kingsley Temitope Ogga and other plaintiffs in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/1541/2022.

As directed by the court, the ADC is to conduct a special convention for election to the positions of the ADC national chairman, and members of its National Working Committee (NWC).

2023: Tension as ADC expels presidential candidate, seven others

Less than five months to the conduct of the 2023 general election, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) expelled its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over alleged anti-party activities.

Legit.ng gathered that his expulsion came exactly two weeks after a faction loyal to the ADC's long-serving national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, announced his suspension.

No fewer than 27 state chairmen and Kachikwu had earlier called for the resignation of Nwosu, given his ‘overstay’ in the top office.

ADC chairman overstaying in office The chairman has spent 17 years on the seat even though the party’s constitution only allows anyone to lead the party for a maximum of eight years.

The party, however, said Kachikwu’s attitude is improper for someone who wants to be the president of Nigeria, having attacked the Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

