The speaker of Taraba state house of assembly, Professor Joseph Kunini, has resigned from his position, citing a personal reason

John Bonzena, the chief whip of the house was unanimously elected as the new speaker on Wednesday morning, after the deputy speaker, Hammanadama Ibn Abdullahi, read the resignation letter of Kunini

Taraba is one of the strongest states of the PDP and the umbrella party has never lost in the state since the return of democracy in 1999

The former speaker disclosed this in a letter he sent to the lawmakers on Wednesday, December 21, and was read on the floor of the house by Hammanadama Ibn Abdullahi, the deputy speaker who also stood as speaker pro-tempo during the sitting, Vanguard reported.

Taraba speaker resigns, cites personal reason Photo Credit: Rt Hon, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini

Source: Facebook

Why Taraba speaker resign and name of the new speaker

The lawmakers unanimously elected John Bonzena, the Chief Whip of the house as the new speaker. Bonzena is representing the Zing state constituency.

Taraba state is one of the strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as political parties prepare for the 2023 election.

The PDP has been strong in the state as it has never lost the state to the opposition since the return of democracy in 1999.

However, the state is one of the hotspots that have been predicted to experience violence in the 2023 election because of the consistent communal clashes between different tribes as well as farmers/herders clashes in the state.

Also, the fact that the state is one of the northeast states could make the state prone to violence in the 2023 election.

This is owing to the fact that both the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are both from the region.

The 2 politicians and their supporters are both working to win the region for their parties in the 2023 election while the resignation of Kunini raised an eyebrow.

Source: Legit.ng