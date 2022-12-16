As the campaigns for the 2023 presidential election intensify, numerous projections have been flying around regarding states that will be won by each of the leading contenders.

In a recent tweet, Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), predicted that his party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win 20 states.

Doyin Okupe (Labour Party), and Reno Omokri (PDP) predicted victory for their presidential candidates. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Omokri added that Atiku will secure 25% in other states where he won't win.

States Atiku will win according to Reno Omokri

Kano

Delta

Katsina

Akwa-Ibom

Kaduna

Cross River

Jigawa

Bayelsa

Sokoto

Edo

Zamfara

Plateau

Kebbi

Bauchi

Adamawa

Gombe

Taraba

Nasarawa

Niger

Benue

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

States Peter Obi will win according to Doyin Okupe

In a related development, Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, recently listed the states he believed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would win in 2023.

He made the projection in reaction to Governor Charles Soludo's statement that Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe, who is also a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, went on to predict the 2023 presidential election results in favour of his principal, Obi.

The Obi-Datti campaign DG said Obi, will win:

All five states in the southeast

All the six states in the south-south

Four states in the northcentral.

Okupe's projection indicates Obi will win 15 states in 2023. He added that the LP flagbearer will secure 25% in the six states in the southwest.

States Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi may win emerge as SBM Intelligence releases projections

Meanwhile, SBM Intelligence, a research firm that analyses West African geopolitical and economic situation, has released its projection of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to the SBM, the 2023 presidential election is set to be the tightest in Nigeria's history. As such, the research firm predicts that there will be a run-off, the first in the country's history.

Legit.ng notes that the SBM's projection indicates that Tinubu will win 13 states while Atiku will win 12. Obi will take nine states, according to the projection. Three states are considered too close to call.

Source: Legit.ng