A car belonging to Bayo Onanuga, APC campaign spokesman, has been repaired after it was bashed by Atiku Abubakar's convoy on Sunday, December 11

Onanuga who shared new photos of his repaired vehicle thanks Atiku's team for making a promise and keeping to it

Two persons on Atiku's team whom Onanuga thanked were Mainasara Sani (chief of staff) and Dele Momodu (director of strategic communications)

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Presidential Campaign Council, has spoken on his car bashed by a vehicle in Atiku Abubakar's convoy in Abuja recently.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 15, announced that his car has been repaired as promised by one of Atiku's aides after the incident.

Onanuga said his bashed car has been repaired (Photo: Bayo Onanuga)

Source: Facebook

Onanuga expressed gratitude to Atiku's chief of staff, Mainasara Sani, and the director of strategic communications, Dele Momodu, for the repair.

Going forward, the APC bigwig called on VIPs in the country to caution their drivers on respecting other road users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

"My car is now back on the road, fully repaired after the bashing on Sunday by a driver in Atiku Abubakar’s convoy.

"I commend Atiku’s aides, especially the Chief of staff Mainasara Sani, director of strategic communications, Dele Momodu for ensuring that I was fully reimbursed for the expenses incurred.

"I also applaud the sanction meted out to the driver who hit my car. Our VIPs need to constantly caution their drivers in their motorcade to respect other road users.”

2023 elections: APC campaign spokesman nearly crushed to death by Atiku's convoy? Revelation, evidence shared

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, had narrated how he narrowly escaped being crushed to death by a convoy of Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on the evening of Sunday, December 11.

Onanuga who disclosed he was returning home after visiting Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, said an SUV from the convoy rammed into his vehicle and badly damaged it, while he was unhurt luckily.

According to the APC bigwig, upon following the car that bashed his to its final destination at T.Y. Danjuma area of Abuja, he discovered that it belong to Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng