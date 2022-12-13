A major prediction has been made about the forthcoming crucial general election in 2023

Foremost security expert and consultant, Mike Ejiofor has revealed that the lingering insecurity in Nigeria may be a major problem at the polls

He stated that the forthcoming general elections might experience a low turnout in the suburbs

FCT, Abuja - Mr Mike Ejiofor, the president alumni association national institute for security studies has predicted a likely voter turnout at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Ejiofor made this known on Tuesday, December 13 during an interview on the Channels TV breakfast show, 'Sunrise Daily.'

Mike Ejiofor said politicians in Abuja, Lagos, and other megacities will have no choice but to go back to their state of origin to vote. Photo: Mike Ejiofor

Source: Facebook

He stated that the continuous rate of insecurity might scare away electorates from voting at the election as there is no proper assurance of the protection of lives and property.

Ejiofor said:

"This is a period for traveling, a lot of movement is going to take place. How many people, because of the security situation are ready to move out of their stations?

"If you come to Abuja for instance, traditional weddings in the east are now conducted in Abuja, so how many people are going to travel to vote in the first place?

"So we might likely have a low voter turnout in the suburbs."

He, however, stated that politicians and their cohorts across the megacities have no choice but to go back to their various cities to cast their votes having in mind that the insecurity is prevalent and risky to them.

He said:

"Nowhere is safe now, so everybody must go home to go and canvass for votes. We conducted an election in the heat of Boko Haram in 2015.

"So whether we like it or not people must move. But they must be very conscious."

Source: Legit.ng