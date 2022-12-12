Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclosed the reason he deleted his tweet that condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Deborah was killed by some bloodthirsty colleagues for allegedly making comments against their religion.

Atiku had taken to his Twitter page condemning the killing but soon deleted the post after some persons commented that he would soon come and seek their votes, accusing him of supporting what Deborah has done.

However, deleting the post has sparked reactions from other Nigerians who felt Atiku should not have deleted the post that condemned killing because he was threatened with votes in the 2023 election.

But while appearing at Peoples Town Hall organised by Channels TV on Sunday, December 11, he was asked why he deleted the post.

The former vice president responded that he deleted the post because he did not authorise it, adding that he always approves every post on his social media handle.

He further added that he condemned the killing in a subsequent statement.

Atiku said:

"I have been asked this question several times and all what I said, I asked the Tweet to be deleted because I normally approved every tweet. Since I didn't approve it, I said delete it. And if you read my subsequent statement on that murder, I condemn it."

