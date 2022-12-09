Nigerians have been urged to seek the spiritual path in selecting their preferred candidate at the forthcoming presidential polls

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said the submission of man will only lead the country to failure

He predicted that if the citizens get it wrong in 2023 then Nigerians should gear up for tougher times

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Primate Elijah Ayodele leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted tougher times for Nigerians in 2023 while urging them to vote wisely at the forthcoming polls.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Osho Oluwatosin, the controversial cleric said a bag of imported rice will cost for N80, 000 while local-made rice will be purchased at the sum of N30,000-N40,000 if the wrong candidate is voted for.

Primate Ayodele urged Nigerians to seek the face of God in making their choices of candidate ahead of the 2023 general election. Photo: Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: UGC

He said:

"Nigerians will buy imported rice for N80,000 if we vote for the wrong candidate, local rice will be 30,000, Diesel will sell for N1500. If we vote for the wrong one, one of the three candidates is wrong for Nigeria, we need to be on alert.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023 general election: Primate Ayodele predicts more hardship if citizens vote wrongly

As reported by PMNews he revealed that Nigerians will be exposed to hardship and difficulties if their choice of candidate is not selected seeking the direction of God.

Primate Ayodele urged Nigerians to intercede for the country and seek the face of God as the consultation of humans will only lead to failure.

‘’Nigerians must go on their knees to pray to God for the best choice for Nigeria in 2023. It is not by noise. We need a divine person that God will choose for us, human consultation will fail us in 2023.

"Human consultation will only lead us to worse situations, we need divine intervention. The best for us may not be the best for God, Let God have his way in 2023’’

Source: Legit.ng