Wike Goes Emotional, Makes Strong Appeal to Wife, keeps Mute On Attack on Atiku's Ally's Residence In Rivers
Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has appealed to his wife in public to "please" take care of him at night.
PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!
The governor made the appeal in a viral video, where he was seen speaking at a public gathering and addressing members of the audience.
The governor noted that the stress of politics he is going through at the moment is too much, he, therefore, needs a good pampering from his wife at night.
The video started making waves in the media the day same day some unknown gunmen
See the video below:
Source: Legit.ng