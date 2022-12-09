Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has appealed to his wife in public to "please" take care of him at night.

The governor made the appeal in a viral video, where he was seen speaking at a public gathering and addressing members of the audience.

The governor noted that the stress of politics he is going through at the moment is too much, he, therefore, needs a good pampering from his wife at night.

