INEC seems to have a very stunning revelation to make about some buried Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) discovered in Lagos

Speaking on the issues on Thursday, December 8, INEC's national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye, said the commission will make a shocking disclosure soon

Okoye claimed that persons who are opposing the use of the BVAS are the same set of people plotting to use their PVCs to rig the coming elections

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it will soon release its findings on Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) found in questionable parts of Lagos.

During a workshop on election reporting organised by the Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNFJ) on Thursday, December 8, INEC's national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye, said the revelation will shake Nigeria, The Cable reports.

The electoral commission said its revelation on buried PVCs will stun Nigerians

Source: Original

The INEC commission said that the same persons intending to use their PVCs to influence the coming polls are the ones opposing the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Speaking at the workshop, Okoye was quoted saying:

“...very soon, the commission will release a report relating to all the PVCs people said were found in gutters and on the streets of Lagos. This nation will be shocked.

“Those who have bought PVCs thinking they can influence the result of an election are the ones who are opposed to the use of the BVAS.

“We have made it very clear that if the BVAS cannot capture your fingerprint and face, we will not allow you to vote.”

Okoye went further to disclose that the commission will carry out mock accreditation in all the states of the federation and all the senatorial districts before the 2023 polls.

