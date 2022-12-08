The UK government has revealed that it has no interest in who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, says her country is willing to work with whoever emerges victorious at the 2023 polls

She, however, urged the federal government of Nigeria to ensure adequate security on the day of the election

FCT, Abuja - In the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections, the government of the United Kingdom has made its stance known on the various candidates vying for the top seat.

Revealing the stance of the UK government, the British ambassador to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, on Wednesday, December 7, said her country has no interest whatsoever in who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Catriona Liang says she is confident in the democracy of Nigeria and in President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver a free and fair election. Photo: Catriona Liang

She stated this in a closed-door meeting with the national working committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Liang said:

“The UK doesn’t have a preferred candidate. We are committed to free and fair elections, but we will work with whoever the presidential candidate that emerges from the election.

“UK and Nigeria have a very strong partnership, and we want Nigeria to succeed. And democracy is part of it.”

At the meeting, she revealed that the UK government is ready to cement its working relationship with Nigeria and whoever emerges victorious at the February polls in 2023.

According to Daily Nigerian, she noted that the UK government has absolute confidence in Nigeria’s democratic dispensation and that of President Muhammadu Buhari to conduct a seamless election.

Laing said:

“This is one meeting I am having with political parties, the presidential candidates, and the party chairmen. And today is for the APC chairman to pass on our message about the general election.

“We welcome Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and the president’s commitment to free and secure elections.”

2023 polls: British govt calls for adequate protection of electorates

The British ambassador also expresses her concern for security while noting that the safety of electorates should be guaranteed as it will boost the morale of these electorates coming out in their numbers on that day to vote.

She said:

“And the importance of the people coming out on that day and encouraging more people to register because they need to turn out and vote on the day of the election.

“That means no intimidation and a secure environment. And people feel they can vote for the candidate they want.”

