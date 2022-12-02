The PDP campaign council has formally responded to comments made by Adams Oshiomhole concerning Atiku Abubakar

The former Edo state governor and ex-APC national chairman has called the PDP presidential candidate a serial divorcee on national television

The Atiku campaign team has responded asking Oshiomhole the whereabouts of his 'foreign imported wife'

FCT, Abuja - The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation has described the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole as an unstable character that should not be taken serious by Nigerians.

The Atiku campaign organisation made the comment in reaction to Oshiomhole’s remark in an interview Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Atiku campaign team issued a stern warning to Oshiomhole against making such comments. Photo credit: @atiku

Oshiomhole, who is deputy director-general of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign Organisation, had, in the interview, labeled Atiku as ‘serial betrayer’ and a ‘serial divorcee,’ who can not unite Nigeria.

PDP cautions Oshiomhole against reckless comments on Atiku

In reaction to Oshiomhole’s comments, the Atiku campaign organisation in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said Nigerians are appalled by the reckless comments made by the former governor.

Part of the statement read:

“Nigerians expect Adams Oshiomhole to note that the presidential campaign addresses serious issues and is not a platform for throwing tantrums and irresponsible commentaries.

“In that regard, Nigerians are not ready to accept such an apparent HPD attitude from him towards the nation’s preferred leader, Atiku Abubakar.

“In any case, Nigerians will not be surprised to see Adams Oshiomhole turning around at Atiku Abubakar’s inevitable victory and inauguration on May 29, 2023, to condemn Asiwaju Tinubu and declare his current unsavory comments against Atiku Abubakar as mere political statements.

“If Oshiomhole has honour or means well for this nation, he ought to have resigned as Deputy Director General of Asiwaju/Shettima presidential campaign after series of shameful revelations of reported allegations touching on the integrity of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“Our campaign holds that contrary to the garments of unity which Oshiomhole is forcing on Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the APC lacks antecedents that will showcase him as a believer in a truly united and indivisible Nigeria.

“Moreover, Oshiomhole is not in any position to preach about matrimonial competence and sanctimony as he has not explained the whereabouts of his imported foreign wife to Nigerians.”

2023: Everything about Bola Tinubu is controversial, says Dino Melaye

On his part, a spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that everything surrounding Tinubu is controversial.

Melaye stated that this is contrary to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose public profile is clean and in the public domain.

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday, December 1, Melaye claimed that the PDP presidential flag bearer has a verifiable historical background, unlike Tinubu.

Nigerians will never witness APC beyond 2023, says Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku has expressed optimism that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of the APC-led administration, adding that the government brought untold hardship on citizens.

The PDP presidential candidate made the comment at the party’s rally in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday, November 30.

He also bemoaned the state of education in the country, specifically blamed the ruling APC over what he described as poor policies.

Source: Legit.ng