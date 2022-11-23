The PDP guber primary in Zamfara that produced Lawal Dauda Dare has been voided by the Court of Appeal

The appellate court in Sokoto state issued the verdict through Justice Muhammad Shuaibu on Wednesday, November 23

Stating that the PDP's appeal lacks merit, the court even went ahead to fine the appellants the sum of N100,000 for wasting its time

Sokoto - The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has struck out an appeal by the Zamfara chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concerning its party’s governorship primary.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, November 23, the court, the court dismissed the appeal of the party for lack of merit, Channels TV reports.

Dare emerged the winner of Zamfara PDP guber (Photo: @DaudaLawalD)

Justice Muhammad Shuaibu, the presiding judge, described the PDP's appeal as a mere academic exercise that cannot be given a hearing.

Although Justice Shuaibu said that PDP in Zmafara, its sacked governorship candidate, Lawal Dauda Dare, Adamu Maina Waziri, and Bala Bande have their constitutional rights to appeal, he made it clear that the court is beyond the stipulations of what their rights can obtain.

The judge argued further that said by obeying the order to participate in the fresh gubernatorial primary, the appellants have lost the right to appeal.

Shuiabu also upheld the lower court's ruling that voided the PDP’s primary election that produced Dare.

Added to this, the court awarded a cost of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) against the appellants for filing preliminary objection that consume substantial time of the court

Trouble for PDP as court sacks party's governorship candidate in northern state

A Federal High Court in Zamfara had nullified the primary election that produced Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare as the state's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu, a former federal lawmaker who also contested the election, had approached the court seeking the nullification of the PDP primary election won by Dare, citing gross irregularities.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, September 16, Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu said all the prayers of the plaintiff had been granted by the court.

