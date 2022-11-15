The chief magistrate court in Port Harcourt on Monday, November 14, ordered the detention of a former Anambra governorship aspirant, Walter Ubaka Okeke

Okeke was slammed with the verdict after he was arrested and arraigned in court for the alleged theft of drilling pipes and heavy-duty equipment worth over N800m

The PDP politician is to remain in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre until the next hearing slated for December

Port Harcourt, Rivers - A former governorship aspirant of Anambra, Walter Ubaka Okeke, was on Monday, November 14, remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

The order was given by a chief magistrate in Rivers, A. O. Amadi-Nna, days after he issued a bench and an arrest warrant against Okeke, This Day reports.

Walter Ubaka Okeke was remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre (Photo: Walter Ubaka Okeke)

Source: Facebook

According to the police prosecutor, Godday Amadi, Okeke was produced in court for trial on Monday after officers succeeded in arresting him for arraignment.

Okeke is facing a charge which bothers on the alleged theft of oil drilling pipes and heavy-duty equipment worth over N800 million, The Sun reports.

The said suit filed by the state's commissioner of police in May partly read:

“You, Walter Ubaka Okeke, and others now at large, did conspire to commit felony to wit: stealing, and therefore committed an offence punishable under Section 516A of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37 Vol 2, Laws of Rivers state.”

As contained in the suit, the equipment belonging to a businessman in Port Harcourt, Ifeanyi Amaonye, was kept in the open at Okeke's residence located at Trans-Amadi.

Delivering the verdict during the trial on Monday, the chief magistrate ordered that “Walter Ubaka Okeke be locked up at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre till December 8, 2022, next hearing date.”

