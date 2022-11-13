Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state certainly had an awesome time on Friday, November 12, when he paid a visit to his Enugu colleague, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Wike was accompanied to the southeast state by Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5.

The PDP governors were seen dancing in Enugu (Photo: @GovWike)

After a closed-door talk with Ugwuanyi, Wike, Ortom, and the Enugu governor were seen having a good time as they participated in a dance session with some traditional dancers whose services were employed to entertain them.

Moments when Wike and his PDP colleagues danced in choreographic steps were shared on Twitter by the Rivers governor.

Wike captioned the video with these words: True happiness is free.

See the video below:

