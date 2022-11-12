Edo, Benin - It was an ecstatic moment of joy, happiness, mixed feelings when the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, stormed the ancient city of Benin.

The crowd was roaring with praise, Obidients they call them, and they were dancing, jumping and singing the praise of one whom they often refer to as the catalyst, messiah or, as political pundits will call him, "The third force."

A mammoth crowd cheering and singing Peter Obi's praise at the presidential rally of the Labour Party in Benin, Edo state. Photo: @channelstv

Images and videos from Twitter, sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, November 12, were beyond words as a stream of crowd donning the red, white and green colour rode in their vans, cheering "Obi! Obi!! Obi!!" in the streets of Benin.

Children, youths, mothers and the old were dancing the streets of Benin, waving the shiny Labour Party flag dominated with the epic red, white and green colours. The momentum was high as if to say it was the inauguration of a new president or the declaration of independence for a new sovereign state.

The sound of the xylophone and the noise emanating from the horns of the Vuvuzela lit up the whole atmosphere as they welcomed Peter Obi, their presidential candidate.

Much later, the lyrics booming from the speakers with the melodious rhymes go thus in a call-and-response pattern:

"Obidient is better than sacrifice, Obidient is better than sacrifice, Obidient is better than sacrifice, Obidient is better than sacrifice, Oga sister show me your PVC, Obidient is better than sacrifice."

An epic caption from the verified Twitter handle of the Labour Party laced up the whole energy, saying:

"OBIDIENT MOVEMENT now in Benin, Edo State. A New Nigeria Is Possible. We are Taking Back Our Country!

"Forward Ever! Vote Labour Party!"

