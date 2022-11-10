A former White House medical officer, Bernard Toney Jr, has recounted his grass-to-grace story after overcoming tribulations

Toney disclosed that he was robbed at gunpoint at the age of 14 and became a victim of a drive-by shooting by the age of 17

While many celebrated his milestones, others who commented on his LinkedIn post said they were inspired

A former White House medical officer, Bernard Toney Jr, has recounted his grass-to-grace story after overcoming challenges.

Photos of Bernard Toney Jr. Credit: Bernard Toney Jr (LinkedIn).

Bernard Toney Jr overcomes tribulations

Toney Jr described his situation before joining the US Army as completely hopeless. ''Don’t tell me that people can’t change. Terry L. Daniel was my US Army recruiter and found me in Atlanta, Georgia, with a mouth full of gold teeth, a 2.1 GPA, and completely hopeless,'' he said.

He recounted that he was robbed at gunpoint at the age of 14 and became a victim of a drive-by shooting by the age of 17.

Bernard Toney Jr enrolls in the military

Joining the army meant running away from my past but also running toward a future, he said.

Toney Jr credited the people who supported and never gave up on him, saying they would not let him fail or remain a product of his environment.

My new smile is also a great credit to US Army Dental Surgeons, Periodontists, and Orthodontists. What a task you had on your hands ... When you hit rock bottom, remember that rock bottom is a solid foundation upon which to build, he said.

People commented underneath his LinkedIn post. More than 85,000 people reacted and 3,465 had commented at the time of this publication.

Reads some of the selected comments below:

Elizabeth Welch said:

Look at you! Soldier rising up! Bring your all! What God has for you no one can take from you! When I went into basic training, I was a total mess! But the United States Army is the best thing that ever happened to me it taught me discipline, self-control, and respect for myself and others. Love for country and skills to become a good Combat Medic!! I salute you for being your best in everything you do! God isn’t finished with you yet! Much love ❤️.

Bernard Toney Jr replied:

Combat medics have a special place in my heart ❤️.

Brenda Brockett commented:

God bless you, Bernard Toney Jr. You are the epitome of the opportunity this great nation offers. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what your background is, you can succeed if you are willing to dream big, sacrifice, and work hard. Never mind what the naysayers spew to those who look for excuses for failure.

Bernard Toney Jr replied:

Bernard thank you for your story and support. I’m glad that you were able to taste the sweetness of different cultures, people, and experiences all arising the world. It shaped the way I see things well.

Rodney Slaughter commented:

We never met, but you're an inspiration to others to keep pushing forward and upward.

Vanessa Freeman reacted:

Doc, your life's journey has been more than encouraging to someone such as myself who also comes from a checkered past. And as I've mentioned to you before, you're more than appreciated for inspiring those who've crossed your path since. Continue to motivate those who are destined for greatness, but may need a little push in the right direction to get them over their doubts and fears. I know you certainly have for me. From one humble soul to another, you deserve your flowers. Here they are . Continue to lead from the front and blaze the trail behind you for the rest to see. Hooah!

Eric Snow said:

You might be from another branch of service than me, but you're still a brother in arms. These are the types of things I like to see in my feed. God bless you, brother.

Artis Singleton commented:

The power of encouragement and our choices. Amazing people do amazing things. Great share. Thanks .

Kontorra Davis posted:

Full circle moment. We went to high school together. It’s always so great to see former classmates doing well!

Perris Scott commented:

Salute to you, sir! This is why I take my job as a First Sergeant so seriously. My Airmen need help, grace, and direction. They don't need to be cast aside. Mentoring is something that is hurting in our military, but thank God for those leaders who get it and put in the work!

Carolyn Tillery posted:

Wow! Just Wow! It would have been easier to conceal and pretend you woke up that way. Instead, you chose to reveal, encourage and educate. Outstanding!

