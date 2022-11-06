The popular military man turned politician, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), may have lost his bid to contest for Nigeria's presidential seat in 2023

This is as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked all the Action Alliance (AA) candidates produced by the Kenneth Udeze-led faction of the party

Al-Mustapha is the presidential candidate produced by the Udeze-led faction which has been recognised by the court

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sacked all the Action Alliance (AA) candidates, including the presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), produced by the Kenneth Udeze-led faction of the party.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the names of the candidates which had been submitted to it, The Nation reported.

A Federal High Court sacked Major Hamza Al-Mustapha as AA presidential candidate.

Legit.ng gathers that the court order was made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday, November 5.

Court recognises candidates produced by Adekunle Rufai Omoaje-led AA faction

It was gathered that the court ruled that INEC should display the list of candidates submitted to it by the party’s leadership under the chairmanship of Adekunle Rufai Omoaje.

The court presided over by Justice Z.B Abubakar also held that the electoral body erred by failing to recognise the list of candidates submitted to it by the Omoaje-led faction.

Omoaje had, on behalf of himself and the Action Alliance, approached the court to seek redress for the non-recognition of the candidates submitted to INEC by him on behalf of the party.

Al-Mustapha's presidential bid affected by court order

By the court's judgement, the candidates already announced by INEC, including the presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), are expected to be substituted by the list of candidates submitted by Omoaje, Thisday also reported.

Al-Mustapha was announced as the presidential candidate of the AA by INEC, and his name had already been published on the electoral body's website.

However, with the latest court judgment, Al-Mustapha may be replaced by another person endorsed by the Omoaje leadership.

AA national chairman Omoaje reacts

Meanwhile, the national chairman of AA, Adekunle Omoaje, has reacted to the court judgment.

He said Kenneth Udeze, who had been parading himself of the party, was expelled from the party since February 14, 2020, during the party’s National Convention in Osogbo.

2023 election: Al-Mustapha denies allegation of theft

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Mustapha debunked claims that he stole Nigeria’s resources while working as the chief security officer of the late military junta, General Sani Abacha.

The (sacked) presidential candidate made this known on Tuesday, October 11, during an interview on the Channels TV program ‘’political paradigm’’.

Al-Mustapha said while serving in the military, he was devoted to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians as well as the resources of the nation.

