Atiku Abubakar is joyful with a fellow PDP chieftain, Ben Murray-Bruce, over a deal he recently signed with a new-generation bank

Murray-Bruce on Friday, November 4, signed an MoU with Afreximbank which is ready to establish a massive film and studio complex in Nigeria

In his view, Atiku believes that the project will be of huge benefit to the country, especially the creative industry

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has sent a congratulatory message to Ben Murray-Bruce over a signed deal between the Silverbird Group and Afreximbank.

The MoU signed by the leadership of Silverbird and Afreximbank is expected to birth the construction of a world-class film and studio complex in Nigeria.

Atiku is certain that the deal will benefit Nigeria, Africa, and the world generally (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Twitter

The complex will house a state-of-the-art studio that is supposed to be the largest throughout Africa.

The massive project, the Ben Murray-Bruce Studios and Film Academy (BMB Studios and Film Academy), will increase the continent's lucrative film and television industries and attract large-scale international productions to Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Moreover, the project will establish a creativity hub to attract companies and talents working in related sectors.

Naturally, the project will also increase local employment, and growth in business and furnish talented Africans with top-notch technical skills and experience.

This is in line with Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) initiative aimed at grooming the creative and cultural industry in Africa.

Reacting to the development, Atiku in a tweet on Friday, November 4, described the project as a big plus to the creative and Nollywood industry as well as Africa.

His tweet read:

"My sincere congratulations to my brother and friend, @benmurraybruce, and the Silverbird Group, for this feat.

This project will be a big plus to the creative and Nollywood industry in Nigeria, Africa and also the world. Congratulations."

Nigeria can't afford hopelessness, we'll recover our falling economy, says PDP campaign organisation

Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation has stated that Atiku worried about the state of Nigeria's economy.

The campaign organisation also stated that Nigerians cannot afford to reinforce the hopelessness as promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was stated by the director, strategic communications of the campaign organization, Dele Momodu while addressing a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Monday, November 1.

Source: Legit.ng