Senator Uba Sani remains the governorship candidate of the ruling APC in Kaduna state, the court has affirmed

Justice Mohammed Garba of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, gave the verdict on Friday, November 4

Sani Sha’aban had dragged Uba Sani and others before the court, alleging that the primary that produced him as the Kaduna guber candidate should be declared null and void

Kaduna - The Federal High Court, Kaduna, has affirmed Senator Uba Sani as the substantive candidate governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state.

Justice Mohammed Garba delivered the verdict on Friday, November 4, PM News reported.

He dismissed the suit challenging Sani's election on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear it, PM News reported.

Kaduna APC governorship primary: It's a primary affair

Legit.ng gathers that Justice Garba declined to hear the suit and explained that the court has no jurisdiction on the ground that it is a party affair and not a post or pre-election matter.

Sani was the 2nd defendant in the suit, while the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as the 1st and 3rd defendants/respondents, respectively.

Why Sani Sha’aban dragged Sani to court

Sani Sha’aban had in June dragged Uba Sani and others before the court, alleging that the primary that produced him as a candidate for the 2023 polls should be declared null and void.

According to him, the election was conducted without legal and due delegates.

He challenged the method used in the primary election that produced Sani, claiming that there was manipulation, alleging that the delegates' list was substituted from the wards and local governments.

Kaduna APC guber primary: Let's work together, Uba Sani invites Sha'aban after court verdict

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections, Senator Sani, has extended an olive branch to Sha'aban, pleading for his solidarity and cooperation in the race to guarantee victory for the party at the elections.

"I commend my dear brother, Malam Sani Mahmood Sha'aban for ventilating his grievance through the courts," elated Senator Sani said in a statement signed by him, maintaining on Friday, adding

"That is the best way to grow and deepen our democracy."

