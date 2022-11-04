The structure of the Rivers state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress is not firm following recent happenings within the party

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, some members who are not happy with the recent developments due to personal interest, have dumped the party and joined a new movement

The defectors did not even move to the ruling party in Rivers, the PDP, rather they joined the National Rescue Movement (NRM)

The recent developments in the rivers state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress might threaten the party's chances in the forthcoming general elections.

Some members who want better opportunities in the polity ahead of the 2023 elections have decided to dump the APC in the state.

APC members dump ruling party in Rivers state, a few months before the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Five APC leaders dump ruling party in Rivers

The gubernatorial candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers State, on Thursday, Hon. Sobomabo Jackrich received some leaders of the APC in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State at his office, Rivers Mirror noted.

The defectors include:

1. High chief innocent Omar (former APC secretary/ Reps candidate in 2019 Ahoada East LGA).

2. Hon. Aliegbe Goodlive Caleb (ex legislative leader Ahoada East LGA).

3. Peters Ayiga (former ward 3 deputy chairman Ahoada East LGA).

4. Chidi Ewoh (present ex officio ward 3 Ahoada East LGA)

5. Mrs. Salvation (present odiaje community women secretary ward 11 Ahoada East LGA and others).

2023: “We’ll not be discouraged”, APC reacts as court sacks all its candidates in Rivers, reveals next move

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has stated that it would not be discouraged by the court judgement sacking all its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, October 25, annulled the primary elections that produced candidates of the APC for elective offices in the state.

However, the chairman of the APC in the state, Emeka Beke, while reacting to the court judgement, enjoined members of the party not to lose hope in the move to take over leadership of the state,

Rivers APC crisis heightens as Senator Magnus Abe dumps party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the crisis in the Rivers APC made Senator Magnus Abe leave the party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20, via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson. Senator Abe, however, noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Abe went on to pick the governorship ticket of the SDP in Rivers state.

