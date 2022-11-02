APC has faced another problem as the federal high court sitting in Lafia ordered the ruling party to conduct a fresh primary in Nasarawa west senatorial district

The court nullified the party's primary, stating that the delegate list was not authenticated by INEC

Lanaran Magaji, one of the participants of the primary, has dragged the party and the winner before the court over alleged irregularities in the primary

Lafia, Nasarawa - The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Nasarawa west senatorial district has been nullified by a federal high court in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state.

The court also ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary for the senatorial district within the next 14 days, Tribune reported.

Court nullifies APC primary in Nasarawa west Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The judgement was delivered by Justice Nehezina Afolabi, while Labaran Magaji filed the suit to challenge the party and the winner of the primary.

Why court nullify APC primary

Afolabi said the delegate list used during the primary, which took place on June 4, 2022, was not authentic.

Thus, the court concluded that the declaration of Shehu Tukur as the winner of the primary election could not stand.

The court then ordered the APC to conduct a fresh primary in the senatorial district with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) originally certified list.

APC primary Nasarawa north Arewa

Ghali Ahmed, the plaintiff's counsel, said the party would study the court's decision, and its position would be disclosed within the next 24 hours.

Mubarak Adekilekun, counsel to the defendant, said he would reach out to his client to take a decision on the next action.

Magaji vowed to continue to seek justice in the interest of the APC and the common Nigerian.

Recall that Magaji had approached the court to declare him the primary winner over alleged irregularities.

